"The collaboration of Fusion Worldwide and Prosemi marks an important moment for our company. Quality is always at the forefront of our business and this acquisition demonstrates our continued dedication to excellence. We look forward to providing our customers with the shortest turnaround times possible as we navigate the consistently variable market," says Tobey Gonnerman, president of Fusion Worldwide in a press release.

Over its 22-year history, Prosemi has become a well know source for testing electronic components. Fusion Worldwide will via this acquisition enhance its quality standards with Prosemi's equipment, processes, and expertise.

"Prosemi remains committed to providing the best manufacturing and testing services that exceed expectations," adds K.H. Siau, founder and CEO of Prosemi. "Our new partnership with Fusion Worldwide will help us continue to deliver top quality resources in the semiconductor, electronics and PCBA assembly industries."

Fusion Worldwide seems to currently be in expansion mode. The company recently expanded footprint throughout EMEA with the opening of new offices in Paris, France, and Udine, Italy. And now adding more testing muscles in Singapore with the acquisition of Prosemi.