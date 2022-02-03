evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
© Fusion Worldwide via YouTube Components | February 03, 2022

Fusion Worldwide expands with two new European offices

The global sourcing specialist is expanding its footprint throughout EMEA with the opening of locations in Paris, France, and Udine, Italy.

The company currently operates two offices in the region, and with this expansion, Fusion Worldwide will continue to build on its principle to provide local service globally.  

“EMEA is an important area in the electronic components space. With many of the world’s largest automotive and industrial automation suppliers located here, we can better serve customers across the continent by meeting them where they are and support them locally” said Behzad Monfared, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, in a press release. 

Fusion Worldwide has had a presence in EMEA since 2008 when it opened its headquarters in Amsterdam. In 2019 is was time for an expansion as the company opened an office in Munich. 

Additionally, the growth Fusion Worldwide has experienced over the last 24 months has provided the opportunity – and need – for the EMEA headquarters to move a new location in Riekerpolder, Amsterdam, which will provide the company with 1000 square metres, double the size of its original location, the press release continues.

Monfared goes on to say that the new location has the capacity to support the company's growing team.

