© Vedanta Group Business | December 14, 2022
Vedanta inks semiconductor agreement with 30 Japanese firms
Vedanta Group has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 30 Japanese companies for the development of India's semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.
These agreements were signed at the Vedanta-Avanstrate Business Partners Summit 2022 held last week at Tokyo, Japan.
Earlier this year, Vedanta and Foxconn announced their intention to set up semiconductor and glass fab units in India's Gujarat state. The project envisages a total investment of USD 20 billion with an employment potential of over 100,000 people.
"We are committed to making India a hub for electronics manufacturing. Vedanta is focussed on taking the lead in creating the electronics industry ecosystem. This comprehensive plan has potential to generate business opportunities of over $40 Bn for our partners in the coming years," Mr. Akarsh K. Hebbar, Global MD, Display and Semiconductor Business, Vedanta, said in a press release.
Major milestone for HARTING, passes the billion euro mark The HARTING Technology Group has, in spite of adverse conditions, exceeded the billion euro revenue mark for the first time.
Monolithic Power Systems inks foundry deal with Vanguard Power solutions provider, Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), has entered into a foundry agreement with specialty IC foundry service provider, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS).
Broadcom's 2022 revenue reached new record level Broadcom reported revenue growth of 21% during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company also closed the year with a record USD 33.2 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.
MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India MemryX Inc., a startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.
Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet Swedish telecom company Ericsson announces that it has reached a global patent license agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
Customcells raises €60 million in financing round The German company plans to use the money to advance electric flying. CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course.
Materion to invest $20 million to expand capacity for the semiconductor industry Advanced materials company Materion Corporation, is investing more than USD 20 million in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
Soitec kickstarts expansion of its Singapore wafer fab The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers
New restrictions trouble for ASML? The Netherlands plans new restrictions on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment to China. This could potentially spell trouble for ASML.
Schaeffler's software technology centre opens in India Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. The group invests EUR 10 million in its new location.
Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22 As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.
Dana secures SiC semiconductor capacity through supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss Dana Incorporated has signed a long-term agreement with power module manufacturer Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
Bosch wants a bigger slice of the cake; readies itself for rising chip demand Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.
Apple to source US-made chips from TSMC Arizona TSMC’s investment in Arizona will grow to USD 40 billion and instead of one manufacturing fab in, the city will see a second fab from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.
Intelligent Memory secures additional distribution muscles DRAM and Flash memory product supplier, Intelligent Memory (IM), is growing their distribution channel presence via a new distribution partnership in EMEA with Ineltek.
TSMC vows to bring 4,500 direct jobs to Arizona Arizona won't see just one new TSMC fab, but two. The semiconductor giant's two fabs in Arizona are expected to create an additional 10,000 high-paying high-tech jobs, including 4,500 direct TSMC jobs.
ams OSRAM closes the sale of Traxon Technologies ams OSRAM has closed the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group.
Market predictions that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector From Matter to how smart technology will come of age as it contributes hugely towards energy cost reduction, and handling continued supply chain pressures, ByteSnap Design embedded electronics engineers look at trends that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector in 2023.
Canadian tech company partners with NEXTY Electronics ZeroKey, a technology company that develops large-scale 3D real-time location systems (RTLS), has partnered with NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics trading company.
ROHM team up with BASiC Semiconductor in new partnership ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications.Load more news