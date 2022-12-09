© konstantin semenov dreamstime

The investments aim to broaden the capacity for materials used in semiconductor chip manufacturing and facilitate the continued development of products to support the logic and advanced chips found in today’s electronic devices.

The Newton site became part of Materion through the company’s acquisition of HCS-Electronic Materials back in November 2021. As part of the integration of the business, Materion has achieved several milestones, including increasing the output of high-value tantalum products by more than 20% a press release reads.

“As a result of the dedication and commitment of our newly combined team, this acquisition has exceeded our expectations on a number of fronts and accelerated our transformation into a leading global provider of high-tech electronic materials solutions aligned with some of the most compelling global megatrends,” says Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and CEO in the press release. “As our expanded base of semiconductor customers continues to address demand for faster and more connected products everywhere, we are looking forward to serving them with expanded capacity and technical expertise.”

The Newton facility utilises proprietary technology and extensive material science know-how to deliver tantalum- and niobium-based premium products and services for the semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets.

Since the acquisition, the company has increased the site workforce by 27% and implemented operational initiatives to increase output and meet growing customer demand. These new investments will build on the site’s foundation of expertise in producing pure, texture-controlled tantalum materials.