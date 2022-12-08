Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© TSMC Business | December 08, 2022

Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.

Inventory consumption in the consumer electronics market has been slower than expected, so a turnaround is unlikely to happen in the near term. As the slump continues, foundry orders for chips used in consumer electronics will be revised downward more sharply. This, in turn, will have an impact on wafer shipments and capacity utilisation rates at foundries. 

TrendForce predicts that the majority of the global top 10 foundries will report either a smaller growth or a drop in revenue in 4Q22. Even the dominant industry leader TSMC will eventually be impacted by this wave of order adjustments as well. Although TSMC may experience a greater decline in 7/6nm orders than expected, 5/4nm orders will continue to support its revenue creation. TSMC's revenue for 4Q22 will not experience a QoQ reduction, although it is expected to remain largely unchanged from 3Q22, according to TrendForce.

Regarding foundries’ capacity utilisation in 4Q22, Trendforce expects that UMC will continue to concentrate on modifying its product mix in order to devote greater production capacity to chips used in industrial equipment and automotive electronics. However, due to the increased quantity of idled production capacity brought on by the decreased orders for the chips used in consumer electronics, UMC's capacity utilisation rate will still decrease by 10 percentage points.

GlobalFoundries isn't expected to be able to maintain its capacity utilisation rate either as it has not secured enough long-term agreements for 8-inch wafer foundry. Turning to HuaHong, its subsidiary HLMC is expected to begin to see a slide in the capacity utilisation rate of its 55nm node that manufactures the MCUs, Wi-Fi chips, and CMOS image sensors used in consumer electronics. Likewise, PSMC’s capacity utilization rates for 8- and 12-inch wafer foundry will retreat to 60~65% and 70~75% respectively because of the ongoing order corrections related to CMOS image sensors, DDIs, and other logic chips, says TrendForce. 

The capacity utilization rate for VIS will also drop to about 70%. Last but not least, Nexchip is at risk of seeing downwards corrections of incoming orders for driver ICs and other circuits used in consumer electronics (e.g., PMICs and CMOS image sensors). At the same time, the foundry is constrained from adjusting its product mix because its other process technologies have yet to reach the mass production standard. These variables will lead to Nexchip's capacity utilisation rate dropping to 50–55%.

Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Anritsu ME7873NR Facilitates 5G mmWave UE Rollout
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
Ad
Bosch wants a bigger slice of the cake; readies itself for rising chip demand Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.
Apple to source US-made chips from TSMC Arizona TSMC’s investment in Arizona will grow to USD 40 billion and instead of one manufacturing fab in, the city will see a second fab from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.
Intelligent Memory secures additional distribution muscles DRAM and Flash memory product supplier, Intelligent Memory (IM), is growing their distribution channel presence via a new distribution partnership in EMEA with Ineltek.
Innoscience signs global deal with Richardson RFPD
TSMC vows to bring 4,500 direct jobs to Arizona Arizona won't see just one new TSMC fab, but two. The semiconductor giant's two fabs in Arizona are expected to create an additional 10,000 high-paying high-tech jobs, including 4,500 direct TSMC jobs.
ams OSRAM closes the sale of Traxon Technologies ams OSRAM has closed the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group.
Market predictions that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector From Matter to how smart technology will come of age as it contributes hugely towards energy cost reduction, and handling continued supply chain pressures, ByteSnap Design embedded electronics engineers look at trends that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector in 2023.
Canadian tech company partners with NEXTY Electronics ZeroKey, a technology company that develops large-scale 3D real-time location systems (RTLS), has partnered with NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics trading company.
ROHM team up with BASiC Semiconductor in new partnership ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications.
BorgWarner acquires Drivetek AG BorgWarner Inc. has acquired Drivetek AG. Headquartered in Switzerland, Drivetek offers engineering and product development services for inverters, electric drive solutions, and power electronics.
Edge-optimised SSDs from Innodisk
EU Chips Act: Are we one step closer to actual funding? The EU Chips Act addresses the current shortage of semiconductors in Europe. With the Chips Act, the EU aims to double its global market share in semiconductors from 10% to at least 20% by 2030 in order to ensure the EU's future technological sovereignty.
Cisco heads to Barcelona with new design centre Barcelona might be famous for its football, but Cisco wants to design the next generation semiconductor devices here.
GlobalWafers has broken ground on new Texas wafer fab Taiwanese silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers, has officially broken ground on in newest 300 mm wafer fab – GlobalWafers America – in Sherman, Texas.
Swedish chip company inks deal with European satellite communications company Sivers Semiconductors' business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed a strategic development agreement worth USD 16.4 million with a European satellite communications company to develop several chipsets for satellite communication ground terminals.
i-ToF imager based on Infineon’s novel pixel technology
paragon sells its AI subsidiary to CARIAD paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement with CARIAD SE, a software company belonging to the Volkswagen Group, regarding the sale of its AI subsidiary, paragon semvox GmbH.
Transphorm opens GaN application lab in China Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced it has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China.
ABB bets on Shanghai for robotics mega factory ABB officially opened its fully automated robotics factory in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 production and research facility represents a USD150 million investment by ABB
onsemi divests Niigata, Japan fab onsemi continues to execute its "fab-liter" strategy and has completed of the sale of its Niigata, Japan facility to JS Foundry K.K.
New advanced 6-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion and AI
Ixana raises $3M with wearable silicon chip Ixana, a wearable hardware company developing high-speed human-computer interfaces, has raised USD 3 million in funding backed by Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Evonexus, Paradigm Shift and Hack VC.
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-1
Ad
Ad