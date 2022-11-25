Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor
Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
“Gallium Semi’s portfolio of GaN products offer exceptional performance for RF power applications,” says Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group, in a press release. “We are excited to work with Gallium Semi to bring these products to our customers worldwide.”
Gallium Semiconductor is a Singaporean supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions for 5G communication networks as well as aerospace, defense, industrial, scientific, and medical applications. The agreement aligns with both companies' commitment to providing high-performing, high-efficiency RF GaN products.
“Richardson Electronics is well-known in the industry as the foremost distributor for RF & Microwave products. Their broad customer base and high touch support teams in key markets make them a strategic partner to expand the reach of our products,” adds Rohan Houlden, CEO of Gallium Semi. “We look forward to a successful partnership delivering performance and value to our customers worldwide.”