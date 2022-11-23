Ad
Products | November 23, 2022

World’s First Long-Reach SPoE Solutions for Smart Building and Factory Automation

Analog Devices, Inc. has announced the world’s first Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Power Device (PD) solutions to help customers drive greater levels of intelligence into smart buildings, factory automation, and other applications at the edge of traditional networks.

This is a product release announcement by Analog Devices, Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The new offerings facilitate powered, last-mile connectivity for factory and building automation through real-time power management, telemetry, extremely low standby power consumption, and ease of installation.

“The Intelligent Edge is one of the most exciting developments of the digital era as computing power is pushed to previously inaccessible applications and locations,” said Leo McHugh, Vice President of Industrial Automation at Analog Devices. “Analog Devices is committed to delivering the unrivalled technology and solutions our customers need to leverage the full potential of the Intelligent Edge in smart buildings and factories as well as many more applications in the future.”

Enabling Digital Buildings of the Future

Analog Devices’ new SPoE solutions, LTC4296-1 and LTC9111, address the challenges of providing power and data to devices, even in remote, difficult to access endpoint locations. Analog Devices’ solutions aim to help new families of endpoint applications to be seamlessly powered and accessed across the network and used to assess local factors such as asset health, environmental conditions, security metrics, and more. The localised awareness and control they offer are the building blocks of the digital buildings of tomorrow.

Analog Devices’ SPoE solutions reduce reliance on localised power and batteries by using a single twisted pair of Ethernet cables to provide efficient, reliable, easily installed power at reduced size and weight. Combined with ADI Chronous™ ADIN1100 and ADIN1110 10BASE-T1L, Industrial Ethernet solutions, customers can reliably transfer both power and data over one kilometre – a significant increase from previous Ethernet standards.

Interoperable Efficiency

Analog Devices’ new LTC4296-1 5-port SPoE PSE with Classification and LTC9111 SPoE PD with Polarity Correction products support both SPoE and Power over Data Line (PoDL) variants of single-pair powering. SPoE augments Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) to provide more reliable, fault-tolerant, and interoperable point-to-point power solutions, delivering up to 52W. Both products are 802.3cg compliant and support Serial Communication Classification Protocol (SCCP). 

For more information about ADI’s LTC4296-1 5-port SPoE PSE, visit analog.com/ltc4296-1

For more information about ADI’s LTC9111 SPoE PD, visit analog.com/ltc9111

For more information about ADI’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Single-Pair Power-over-Ethernet (SPoE) Interface Controllers, visit https://www.analog.com/en/product-category/power-over-ethernet-poe-interface-controllers.html 

For more information about ADI’s Chronous™ Industrial Ethernet portfolio, visit analog.com/chronous

