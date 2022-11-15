Infineon and Stellantis sign MoU on multi-year delivery of SiC chips
nfineon Technologies AG and the global automaker Stellantis have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding as a first step towards a potential multi-year supply cooperation for silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.
Infineon would reserve manufacturing capacity and supply CoolSiCTM "bare die" chips in the second half of the decade to the direct Tier 1 suppliers of Stellantis. The potential sourcing volume and capacity reservation have a value of significantly more than EUR 1 billion.
"We firmly believe in electromobility and are excited to develop partnerships with leading automotive companies like Stellantis that make it a part of people's everyday life. Compared to traditional power technologies, silicon carbide increases the range, efficiency and performance of electric vehicles. With our leading CoolSiC™ technology and continuous investments in our manufacturing capacities, we are well positioned to meet the growing demand for power electronics in electromobility", said Peter Schiefer, Division President Automotive of Infineon.
Infineon and Stellantis are in talks about delivering the CoolSiC Gen2p 1200 V and CoolSiC Gen2p 750 V chips for electric vehicles under Stellantis brands, a press release continues.
