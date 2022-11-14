© TSMC

In an emailed statement to Reuters, the Taiwanese company said that, while no final decision has been made about the construction of a second chip manufacturing factory, it may use the building for future development.

"In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the statement reads.

Back in 2020, TSMC announced that it would build a new USD 12 billion fab in Arizona. This fab will utilise the company’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity and also create over 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly. The company started construction back in the summer of last year and is targeting volume production in 2024.