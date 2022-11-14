TSMC’s considering adding more capacity in Arizona
According to reports, the Taiwanese semiconductor maker is constructing a building in Arizona, US, that may house its second chip facility.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, the Taiwanese company said that, while no final decision has been made about the construction of a second chip manufacturing factory, it may use the building for future development.
"In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the statement reads.
Back in 2020, TSMC announced that it would build a new USD 12 billion fab in Arizona. This fab will utilise the company’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity and also create over 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly. The company started construction back in the summer of last year and is targeting volume production in 2024.
It turns out that polyethylene foams produced by traditional methods under the conditions prevailing in most European manufacturing plants, have one major drawback. Disqualifying the use of these materials for protecting LCD screens and their layers: they leave greasy stains on the surfaces of the glass protecting the screens and on the die surfaces themselves.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.