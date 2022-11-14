Ad
Products | November 14, 2022

An Isolated Power Module in a MicroModule Package

Würth Elektronik has extended the product families of its MagI³C power modules with the MagI³C-FIMM Fixed Isolated MicroModule. It combines the features of an isolated power module with those of a MicroModule in an LGA-7 package and measures just 9 mm x 7 mm x 3.1 mm.

This is a product release announcement by Würth Elektronik. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The isolation capacitance between the primary and secondary windings is typically just 8pF. The 1 W output power is maintained up to an ambient temperature of 100°C without derating. It represents one of the best modules in the portfolio of fully isolated modules—with an efficiency up to 91%.

MagI³C Power Modules are fully integrated DC/DC converters with switching power stage, controller, inductor as well as input/output capacitors. It requires no external circuitry—all components, including CIN and COUT, are integrated, allowing quick and easy circuit design without transformer expertise.

MagI³C-FIMM boasts a small size and high efficiency, as well as an extended operating ambient temperature range up to 125°C. The module offers continuous short-circuit protection and overvoltage protection up to 3000 V.

Low radiated and conducted EMI

MagI³C-FIMM is suitable for applications in data acquisition, test and measurement technology, for supplying interfaces and microcontrollers, and other requirements in industrial electronics, to name but a few. It provides functional isolation for overvoltage protection and minimizes ground loops and ground shifts as well as noise in the signal path or sensor systems. According to the manufacturer's measurements, the low radiated EMI with tested filter combination is below the EN55032 Class B / CISPR-32 limits. The MicroModule is certified according to the current UL standard UL62368-1.

Developers can now order free samples and an evaluation board is available. MagI³C-FIMM is available from stock without a minimum order quantity.

