Arrow expand RF connectivity offering with Sunway
Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications. Arrow will offer and support the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
While Arrow will supply Sunway’s full product range, the initial focus of the engagement will be on the Sunway Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solutions. The devices use Time-of-Flight and Angle-of-Arrival measurements to determine relative positions in three dimensions with a high degree of accuracy.
“Arrow’s extensive engineering and sales infrastructure is perfectly suited to support new customers in the adoption of our expanding standard product portfolio, as well as for customized products,” says Robert Berg, vice president, Sunway Communication, in a press release. “As Sunway continues to innovate, we look forward to working together, helping companies to get wirelessly connected products to market faster.”
Sunway's product range includes antennas, RF modules, wireless charging modules, EMC/EMI solutions, transmission lines, cables and connectors.
“NXP Trimension represents one of the broadest UWB portfolios available, with tailored sensing solutions for vehicles, smartphones and IoT devices. Sunway Communication’s modules and antennas make it easy to integrate our solutions into the increasing amount of IoT devices,” adds Peter Pirc, senior marketing manager for UWB Mobile & IoT Solutions, NXP Semiconductors. “This agreement with Arrow, with whom NXP has a strong and well-established relationship, is a welcome development that will enhance the choice and possibilities available to the market.”