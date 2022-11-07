© 3D-Micromac

The unnamed customer will install the new microMIRA systems in pilot- and production lines at its LED chip factory in Asia.

MicroLEDs have the potential to revolutionise the display industry. Potential applications include very large displays for indoor and outdoor use, as well as high-resolution displays for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) wearable devices.

However, the microLED fabrication process is vastly more complex than LCD and OLED manufacturing, and faces several technical challenges that must be overcome before microLEDs can be readily available in the mass market. Among these challenges is detaching and transferring the processed microLED chips from the donor or growth substrate (for example sapphire) to an intermediate substrate for subsequent testing without damaging the expensive growth substrate, allowing it to be repurposed for future use – which the microMIRA system addresses.