3D-Micromac receives order for multiple systems
German laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser system provider, 3D-Micromac AG, says that an optical solutions provider has purchased multiple microMIRA Laser Lift-Off (LLO) systems for use in the production of microLED devices.
The unnamed customer will install the new microMIRA systems in pilot- and production lines at its LED chip factory in Asia.
MicroLEDs have the potential to revolutionise the display industry. Potential applications include very large displays for indoor and outdoor use, as well as high-resolution displays for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) wearable devices.
However, the microLED fabrication process is vastly more complex than LCD and OLED manufacturing, and faces several technical challenges that must be overcome before microLEDs can be readily available in the mass market. Among these challenges is detaching and transferring the processed microLED chips from the donor or growth substrate (for example sapphire) to an intermediate substrate for subsequent testing without damaging the expensive growth substrate, allowing it to be repurposed for future use – which the microMIRA system addresses.
"This multiple system order is a testament to our ability to provide innovative and enabling laser micromachining solutions for industrial applications serving both mature and emerging markets. It also represents an important milestone for 3D-Micromac as we continue to expand our product offerings and services into the display industry, addressing the production needs for exciting new display technologies, including microLEDs. To date, 3D-Micromac has sold more than 10 laser processing systems for microLED applications, including our industry-benchmark microMIRA laser-lift-off system as well as our recently introduced microCETI™ micromachining platform," says Uwe Wagner, CEO of 3D-Micromac, in the press release.