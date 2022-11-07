Ad
© 3D-Micromac Business | November 07, 2022

3D-Micromac receives order for multiple systems

German laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser system provider, 3D-Micromac AG, says that an optical solutions provider has purchased multiple microMIRA Laser Lift-Off (LLO) systems for use in the production of microLED devices.

The unnamed customer will install the new microMIRA systems in pilot- and production lines at its LED chip factory in Asia.

MicroLEDs have the potential to revolutionise the display industry. Potential applications include very large displays for indoor and outdoor use, as well as high-resolution displays for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) wearable devices. 

However, the microLED fabrication process is vastly more complex than LCD and OLED manufacturing, and faces several technical challenges that must be overcome before microLEDs can be readily available in the mass market. Among these challenges is detaching and transferring the processed microLED chips from the donor or growth substrate (for example sapphire) to an intermediate substrate for subsequent testing without damaging the expensive growth substrate, allowing it to be repurposed for future use – which the microMIRA system addresses.

"This multiple system order is a testament to our ability to provide innovative and enabling laser micromachining solutions for industrial applications serving both mature and emerging markets. It also represents an important milestone for 3D-Micromac as we continue to expand our product offerings and services into the display industry, addressing the production needs for exciting new display technologies, including microLEDs. To date, 3D-Micromac has sold more than 10 laser processing systems for microLED applications, including our industry-benchmark microMIRA laser-lift-off system as well as our recently introduced microCETI™ micromachining platform," says  Uwe Wagner, CEO of 3D-Micromac, in the press release.

Even more Asian orders for Mycronic systems The Swedish company says that it has received an order for two Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an unnamed existing customer in Asia.
Murata breaks ground on new Chinese production building Murata says that its subsidiary, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., has started the construction of a new production building – and associated buildings – in Wuxi, China.
BAE Systems awarded £80M in Typhoon support contracts BAE Systems says it will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years.
Samsung starts mass production of 8th-gen V-NAND Samsung Electronics says that it has started mass producing a 1-terabit triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with, what the company claims to be, the industry’s highest bit density.
Infineon introduces new XENSIV™ TLE4971 sensor family
Navitas and VREMT opens joint R&D lab Navitas Semiconductor, a pure-play, next-gen power semiconductor company, and VREMT, a supplier of electric powertrain, are opening a joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system development.
Siemens acquires Avery Design Systems Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement to acquire Avery Design Systems, a simulation-independent verification IP supplier, headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, USA.
ADI & AUO team up for Widescreen Displays to the Automotive Market
HG Semiconductor starts production of GaN power electronics epitaxial safer HG Semiconductor has recently started manufacturing its own 6-inch gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics epitaxial wafer.
IQE inks multi-year supply agreement with AWSC IQE plc has signed a multi-year agreement with Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), for the supply of epiwafers for wireless applications.
Edwards to build new US dry pump manufacturing facility Edwards plans to strengthen its presence in the US with a new manufacturing facility in Western New York. The new site, dedicated to dry pump manufacturing, will be located in the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, in Genesee County, New York.
New 60W MPE-J060 Open Frame power supplies from Magic Power
onsemi’s Pocatello, Idaho fab has a new owner The 200mm fab has turned into new 180nm-capable pure-play foundry called LA Semiconductor.
Rambus and Samsung extends their partnership
AMETEK completes two new acquisitions AMETEK says that it has just completed two acquisitions – Navitar, Inc. and RTDS Technologies Inc.
DuPont backs out of Rogers acquisition DuPont says that it is terminating its previously announced agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation.
Absolics breaks ground on $600M site in Georgia Absolics' Georgia site will make a glass substrate – a thin layer of glass on which processing and memory chips can be mounted together to create the brains of a computing system. The investment is set to create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia.
Domestic fund buys Japanese onsemi fab Japanese investment firm Mercuria Investment will, together with Sangyo Sosei Advisory (SSA), and Fukuoka Capital Partners (FCP), acquire a Japanese wafer fab from US-based ON Semiconductor.
Intel revises full-year forecast – plans cost reductions The US chipmaker has been featured heavily in the media for its recent expansions. But following a weaker third quarter, the company is revising its full-year revenue guidance and readying itself to cut costs
Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for SiC supply Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed have entered into a strategic partnership to supply SiC semiconductors for next-gen EVs, delivering increased powertrain efficiency and extended driving range.
YAGEO to acquire Schneider Electric’s industrial sensors business YAGEO Corporation has entered into a binding commitment with Schneider Electric to acquire its Telemecanique Sensors business in an all-cash transaction valued at EUR 723 million.
Seagate to cut 3,000 jobs amid falling sales The data storage company plans to reduce its global workforce by 8%, or about 3,000 employees, as it looks to cut costs during a time of economic uncertainty and declining demand.
SK hynix cuts investments by 50% South Korean SK hynix recorded revenues of KRW 10.98 trillion (EUR 7.69 billion) during the third quarter of 2022, down from KRW 13.81 trillion (EUR 9.67) during the previous quarter.
K&S receives multiple orders for thermo-compression solution Kulicke and Soffa has received multiple new purchase orders for its thermo-compression solution and has also successfully shipped its first Fluxless Thermo-Compression Bonder (TCB) to a key customer.
RIBER receives order for a MBE research machine in Europe
ST increases its Q3 revenues by 35% STMicroelectronics reported third quarter net revenues of USD 4.32 billion, gross margin of 47.6%, operating margin of 29.4%, and net income of USD 1.10 billion.
