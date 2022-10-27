© Government of the State of Guanajuato Business | October 27, 2022
Harting opens €18.7 million Mexican expansion
The Harting Technological Group has invested MXN 377 million (EUR 18.7 million) to expand its operations in Guanajuato Puerto Interior.
This company has been operating in Guanajuato Puerto Interior since 2016, where it currently generates a total of 361 direct employment sources. Harting's latest investment and expansion has generated 192 new jobs, according to a press release from the Government of the State of Guanajuato.
At the location, the company manufactures industrial connectors, industrial wiring assemblies, and ethernet cable switches.
Sponsored content by RUTRONIK Elektronische Bauelemente GmbHShorter time-to-market with proof-of-concepts Rutronik System Solutions uses proof-of-concepts to accelerate the research and pre-development phases on the part of its customers - in particular, by decisively shortening the time-to-market. Innovative modular solutions, such as the newly developed RDK2 Development Kit in conjunction with a wide range of adapter boards, play an integral role here. They represent the best possible combinations of components from different manufacturers.
Sponsored content by MGT Manufacturer Group of Technology®MGT rolls out its 650V GaN FETs portfolio in normally-on and normally-off configuration In contrast to silicon based MOSFETS, gallium nitride offers more efficient electron conductivity and a significantly higher electric field strength. With the demand for electronic devices to become ever smaller, lighter, and more efficient, with higher performance at same time, our GaN transistors are ideal players under such environments.
Sponsored content by CogiscanUsing Artificial Intelligence to Reduce AOI False Calls and Manual Verification by Up to 60% As our very own Mitch DeCaire recently pointed out in an interview: “I know a lot of people are talking about artificial intelligence and I always like to ask the question - “OK, what have you done in a real factory? Give me an example that I can understand.” We naturally agree with his sentiment and would like to share a concrete example of how an AI algorithm can be used to reduce AOI false calls and manual verification by up to 60% during the SMT process.
Sponsored content by congatec GmbHMultitasking at the edge In the past, there was rarely a need to put much emphasis on a high number of cores as most established embedded systems had little parallel processing to do. With Industry 4.0 and IIoT digitization, this picture has dramatically changed. IoT gateways and edge computers can hardly get enough cores. COM Express Type 6 modules with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor technology and RTS hypervisor support are a perfect for these IoT gateway application needs.
