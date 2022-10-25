TTI Europe acquires Ecopac Power
The specialty distributor of electronic components has completed the acquisition of Ecopac (UK) Power Ltd, a specialist UK & Ireland distributor of power supplies and LED drivers.
“Ecopac Power is renowned in the UK for its broad product portfolio, technical solutions and value-added service of power products, having served the industry for nearly 30 years,” says Geoff Breed, Vice President TTI, Inc. – Europe, in a press release. “There are many synergies between the two companies, sharing the same principles on core distribution values, focus on customer service and total satisfaction, and so this collaboration is a natural fit. We are delighted to be bringing Ecopac Power into the TTI Family of Specialists. It’s an exciting time for power and energy as companies look to design more sustainable products, and with the evolution of electrification vehicles and infrastructure for example.”
Following the completion of the acquisition, TTI has become the sole shareholder of Ecopac Power. Ecopac Power’s power supply products include a wide selection of enclosed power supplies, DIN Rail power supplies, desktop and external power supplies, medical and open frame power supply units (PSU). The power specialist also has a strong focus on lighting applications and offers a range of LED drivers and dimmable drivers.
“Ecopac Power is excited to be joining the TTI Family. We have grown consistently over almost 30 years in both product portfolio, personnel, technical ability and turnover. We have reached a size now where gaining the experience of a larger group, whilst maintaining the Ecopac Power brand and ‘business as usual’ approach for our longstanding loyal customer base, who have been the most important part of our growth so far,” said Jon Young, Managing Director of Ecopac Power