Indium opens its new manufacturing facility in Malaysia
The US-based materials supplier has officially opened its new 37,500-square-foot manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Evertiq has previously reported on Indium's investment of MYR 250 million (USD 57 million) for its expansion in Malaysia with this new manufacturing facility for its advanced solder paste, high-performance thermal materials, and innovative engineered solder products.
The new facility has now started its manufacturing activities and will continue to expand the production capacity to better serve the company’s customers in Malaysia and the surrounding region, including Thailand and Vietnam.
The new facility will be manufacturing Solder Pastes, Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) and Solder preforms.
“Indium Corporation is proud to continue its more than 40-year history of doing business in Malaysia with the grand opening of our new manufacturing facility in Penang. This new facility will enable us to further support our customers in automotive, semiconductor, power electronics, e-mobility, industrial and computing and other markets,” says Indium's President and COO Ross Berntson in a press release.