Evertiq has previously reported on Indium's investment of MYR 250 million (USD 57 million) for its expansion in Malaysia with this new manufacturing facility for its advanced solder paste, high-performance thermal materials, and innovative engineered solder products.

The new facility has now started its manufacturing activities and will continue to expand the production capacity to better serve the company’s customers in Malaysia and the surrounding region, including Thailand and Vietnam.

The new facility will be manufacturing Solder Pastes, Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) and Solder preforms.