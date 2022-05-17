© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

The new facility in Penang – which will offer the company 37,500 square feet of new space – will manufacture finished products such as solder pastes, fluxes, and preforms.

Currently, the expansion is anticipated to start operations in two phases, with the start of solder paste manufacturing by the end of 2022 and the manufacturing of engineered materials starting in 2023. With the investment, Indium is set to create 88 high-value new jobs, according to a report from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

“Indium Corporation is proud to continue its more than 40-year history of doing business in Malaysia with this new manufacturing facility in Penang. Supported by Malaysia’s established supply chain ecosystem for the electronics industry, this new location will allow Indium Corporation to further improve lead times for deliveries while bringing us closer to our customers in the region,” says Ross Berntson, president and COO of Indium Corporation.

Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), says in the press release that Indium has also expressed intentions to establish a R&D innovation lab and training facility.

At the new facility, Indium Corporation will produce its Solder Paste products, Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) and aslo Die-Attach/Power Semiconductor.