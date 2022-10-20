Furukawa in Japan selects Aixtron system
Aixtron says that it has received an order for an AIX 2800G4 MOCVD System from FURUKAWA FITEL OPTICAL DEVICE CO., LTD. (FFOD), a Japan based manufacturer of compound semiconductor devices.
The equipment will be used for the development and the production of optoelectronic devices, based on Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Indium Phosphide (InP) materials.
The system targets high volume manufacturing and provides high efficiency in the use of chemicals while delivering superior yields for most advanced optical devices thanks to wafer level process control.
"We are very pleased to see Furukawa becoming one of our G4 users. The platform is the reliable and established industry standard for most demanding epitaxial requirements and has contributed to the success of many customers. With our team of hardware and process experts in Japan, we are looking forward to this new cooperation, supporting Furukawa to swiftly ramp up the platform for their existing and future products," says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO & President of Aixtron, in a press release.
