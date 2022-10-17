© Microchip

Last week Evertiq reported that Microchip Technology is contemplating expanding its operations in Gresham, Oregon and that several state lawmakers have been urging Governor Kate Brown to allocate fund to support Oregon position.

A positive decision from Microchip could result in an investment in the size of USD 3 billion and create up to 650 jobs in the region.

While no official decision has been reached Microchip did confirm to Evertiq that the company is looking to build a new 300mm fab – a project that would require over USD 5 billion of investment over the course of multiple years.