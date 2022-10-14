Microchip’s mulls expansion in Oregon
Microcontroller specialist Microchip Technology's is reportedly contemplating expanding its operations in Gresham, Oregon. If this would realise – the investment could be in the size of USD 3 billion.
Oregon officials with direct knowledge of the conversations told the Oregonian that a positive decision from Microchip could bring substantial new investment and hundreds of new jobs – as many as 650 – while extending the site’s future for decades.
The Oregonian later obtained a letter to Governor Kate Brown, signed by four state lawmakers, urging the governor to act by the first of November to allocate USD 17.5 million from three state funds to support Oregon’s position.
“The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
The company has according to the report previously stated that it plans to spend up to USD 5 billion over the course of several years to construct a new fab – however, the location is still undecided. The fab would use 300mm silicon wafers.
Evertiq has reached out to Microchip for a comment.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.