IQE team up with SK siltron
The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with SK siltron for the development and commercialisation of compound semiconductor products.
This agreement formalises a strategic agreement to develop business in the Asia market, leveraging SK siltron’s significant substrate expertise with IQE’s epitaxy capabilities.
IQE and SK siltron will focus on developing and delivering epiwafers based upon Gallium Nitride (GaN) on Silicon Carbide (SiC) for radio frequency applications in the wireless communications market and GaN on Silicon (Si) for power electronics applications across a range of markets. Combined, these markets represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity for GaN devices and are forecast for strong growth in consumer, telecom and automotive applications.
“There are tremendous synergies between IQE’s GaN pedigree and SK siltron’s substrate offerings, and we will leverage these to bring innovative solutions to market. Expansion in Asia is a key focus for IQE and we are excited to be partnering with a globally-recognised leader in advanced materials,” says Americo Lemos, CEO of IQE, in a press release.
“We are delighted that two world leaders in advanced materials are joining forces to jointly develop products for exciting growth markets related to GaN materials. I am looking forward to building considerable success with IQE and developing the relationship to cover a broad range of semiconductor materials,” adds Yongho Jang, CEO of SK siltron.
