The start of commercialising Smoltek's ultra-thin capacitors is part of a joint development agreement signed this summer. The first capacitor model being developed in this collaboration is a decoupling capacitor for application processors in next-generation mobile phones. The same basic type of decoupling capacitor can support other applications where ultra-thin and high capacitance density components are required.

“The purpose of meeting with us in Gothenburg for a workshop was to gather expertise and resources from Smoltek and YAGEO for information exchange and to establish a common goal and agenda for the work to commercialize Smoltek's ultra-thin capacitors”, says Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek, in a press release.

At the workshop, the technology and industrialisation roadmaps as well as product and market-related activities were discussed. Furthermore, discussions around commercial activities in terms of marketing messages and customer interactions have also started.