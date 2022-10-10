Smoltek and YAGEO start collaboration on ultra-thin capacitors
Swedish Smoltek Nanotech Holding says that it has, together with electronics component manufacturer YAGEO, in a joint workshop in Gothenburg, started working on commercialising Smoltek's ultra-thin carbon nanofiber capacitors.
The start of commercialising Smoltek's ultra-thin capacitors is part of a joint development agreement signed this summer. The first capacitor model being developed in this collaboration is a decoupling capacitor for application processors in next-generation mobile phones. The same basic type of decoupling capacitor can support other applications where ultra-thin and high capacitance density components are required.
“The purpose of meeting with us in Gothenburg for a workshop was to gather expertise and resources from Smoltek and YAGEO for information exchange and to establish a common goal and agenda for the work to commercialize Smoltek's ultra-thin capacitors”, says Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek, in a press release.
At the workshop, the technology and industrialisation roadmaps as well as product and market-related activities were discussed. Furthermore, discussions around commercial activities in terms of marketing messages and customer interactions have also started.
“YAGEO Corporation is partnering with Swedish innovative nanotechnology company Smoltek to industrialize carbon nanofiber on silicon-capacitors. We kicked off the project last month at Smoltek’s HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. We also had a tour of the nanofiber growth-process at the MC2-laboratory at Chalmers University of Technology”, adds Philip Lessner, Senior Vice President YAGEO.
