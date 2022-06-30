© Smoltek

The MoU that the two parties have now signed relates to the joint development of a capacitor product and the industrial mass production process for Smoltek's patented, ultra-thin carbon nanofiber (CNF-MIM) capacitors, a press release reads.

The initial part of the project will be defined in a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), where 1.5 million USD will be paid to Smoltek Semi for continued development work when the development agreement has been signed.

The MoU also refers to the potential formation of a 50/50-owned joint venture which, if it is formed, will receive a license for mass production and sales of CNF-MIM capacitors in the discrete capacitors segment. The capacitor manufacturer has, in the event of the joint venture being formed, undertaken to take responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the planned joint venture, as well as to invest a total of 3.5 million USD in the development project.

The MoU means that Smoltek Semi and the capacitor manufacturer have now agreed on the overall terms and initial financing to bring Smoltek's patented CNF-MIM technology for ultra-thin capacitors to market in the discrete capacitors segment, and to mass-produce and sell these capacitors via a 50/50-owned joint venture.