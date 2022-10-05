© STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics will build an integrated Silicon Carbide substrate manufacturing facility in Italy to support the increasing demand from ST’s customers for SiC devices across automotive and industrial applications as they transition to electrification and seek higher efficiency, a press release reads.

The company says that the SiC substrate manufacturing facility – which will be built at ST’s Catania site in Italy alongside the existing SiC device manufacturing facility – will be a first-of-a-kind in Europe. It will focus on the production in volume of 150mm SiC epitaxial substrates, integrating all steps in the production flow. ST also says that it is committed to developing 200mm wafers in the future.

“ST is transforming its global manufacturing operations, with additional capacity in 300mm manufacturing and a strong focus on wide bandgap semiconductors to support its $20+B revenue ambition. We are expanding our operations in Catania, the center of our power semiconductor expertise and where we already have integrated research, development and manufacturing of SiC with strong collaboration with Italian research entities, universities and suppliers” said Jean-Marc Chery, President and Chief Executive Officer of STMicroelectronics. “This new facility will be key to our vertical integration in SiC, reinforcing our SiC substrate supply as we further ramp up volumes to support our automotive and industrial customers in their shift to electrification and higher efficiency”.

The investment of EUR 730 million over five years will be supported financially by the State of Italy in the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and it will create around 700 direct additional jobs at full build-out.

Production is expected to start in 2023, which will enable a balanced supply of SiC substrate between internal and merchant supply.

ST’s STPOWER SiC products are currently manufactured in its fabs in Catania and Ang Mo Kio (Singapore). Assembly and test are done at back-end sites in Shenzhen (China) and Bouskoura (Morocco). The investment in this SiC substrate manufacturing facility a step toward ST's goal of reaching 40% internal substrate sourcing by 2024.