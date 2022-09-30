© Kioxia Business | September 30, 2022
"The company will continue to review and adjust operations as needed,” the company says in a statement while still stating that the company remains confident in the medium to long term growth outlook for the flash memory market.
Kioxia to adjust flash memory production by 30% at two plants
Japan’s Kioxia Corporation says that it will reduce the production volume at two of its flash memory plants.
The company will reduce its wafer start production volume by approximately 30% at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami plants, starting from October this year.
"The company will continue to review and adjust operations as needed,” the company says in a statement while still stating that the company remains confident in the medium to long term growth outlook for the flash memory market.
Additional DoD funding reaches SkyWater US semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology says that the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded the company up to USD 99 million as a continuation of the previous initiative to advance onshore production capabilities for strategic radiation-hardened (rad-hard) electronics.
Comet Technologies expands manufacturing in Malaysia Comet Technologies says that it aims to double its production capacity in Malaysia – the company will add 30,000 square feet and about 200 employees to its operations in the country.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSDo you know the differences between selective soldering and wave soldering? Wave soldering and manual hand soldering techniques are common, but selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.
Swissbit expands its manufacturing capability in Berlin A new USD multi-million investment will add a new new semiconductor packaging line to Swissbit's electronics production in Berlin, Germany.
Henkel acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic Henkel has completed the acquisition of the Thermal Management Materials business of Nanoramic Laboratories (Nanoramic) headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, marketed under the brand Thermexit.
Mobix Labs to acquire EMI Solutions Fabless semiconductor company, Mobix Labs, says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire EMI Solutions, an Irvine-based manufacturer of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering products.
Hexatronic acquires the data center specialist Swedish Hexatronic Group has signed an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares in UK-based Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS Group).
Sponsored content by Würth eisosWürth Elektronik takes the noise out of E-Mobility The number of e-mobiles is increasing daily. New cars and light vehicles with electric drives are constantly being developed and brought onto the market. One of the prerequisites for approval is passing an EMC test. Do you need to get to grips with electromagnetic interference in an e-car, a light electric vehicle, or a charging station? Würth Elektronik has the EMC components you need. In addition to ferrites for assembly on cables, cable harnesses and busbars, Würth Elektronik offers ferrites for PCB assembly, common mode chokes and EMI shielding products for e-mobility applications. With many AEC-Q-200 qualified catalogue products produced in IATF-16949 certified facilities from stock, free samples for developers and excellent design-in support, Würth Elektronik shortens your time-to-market.
Kontron AIS takes over LUCOM As of September first, 2022, Kontron AIS GmbH has taken over LUCOM GmbH and thus strengthen its portfolio as an IIoT solution provider for industrial software and industrial automation.
VinFast and Renesas ink strategic partnership Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, is expanding its collaboration with Japanese semiconductor company Renesas to include automotive technology development of EVs and delivery of system components.
Intel's close to making final selection for new Italian site The Italian government and Intel have reportedly selected the town of Vigasio in the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for the company’s future chip factory in Italy.
FPT Software launches chipmaking subsidiary Vietnamese ICT company, FPT Software, announces that it has launched a new chip subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, meaning that the company is entering the booming semiconductor industry.
Sponsored content by BRADY CorporationEnable a major leap in workplace productivity & efficiency Give every asset a unique digital identity with reliable, industrial-grade RFID labels, printers, scanners and software. Discover Brady’s complete RFID solution and generate considerable efficiency gains.
Habia Cable opens its brand new Polish production facility Habia Cable has officially inaugurated its new, purpose-built, production facility in Poland.
Astera Labs opens new Vancouver location Connectivity solutions specialist Astera Labs has officially opened Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and lab to support the company’s development of interconnect technologies for AI and Machine Learning architectures.
Qualcomm's automotive design-win pipeline expands to $30B Qualcomm says that its automotive design-win pipeline has grown to USD 30 billion, driven by increased adoption of the company's Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions across the auto industry.
Henkel expands South Dakota facility Henkel has broken ground on a 35,000 square-foot expansion of its production facility in Brandon, South Dakota. The expanded facility will add new manufacturing muscles and allow Henkel to increase production of thermal interface materials used to manufacture electronics and electric vehicles.
Mouser adds 35+ new manufacturer brands to its line card Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022.
Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe The manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has won three new strategic distribution partners in Europe – covering the Benelux region, Poland and the UK.
Indium opens the doors to its expanded operations in Rome In late August 2022 Indium Corporation opened the doors to its latest expansion. The company's facility in Rome, New York is now Indium's largest manufacturing center globally in terms of square footage.
onsemi invests $450 million to expand European SiC fab onsemi says that the newly inaugurated expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic will increase its the company's SiC wafer production capacity by 16 times over the next two years.
One facility upgrade done – on the the next Farnell and Avnet are keeping busy in September. The month marks the opening of its newly-renovated offices in Leeds, as well as the official groundbreaking on a new Avnet distribution center in Bernberg, Germany.
Nürnberg-based LÖKAST is now an official Metcal distributor OK International announces LÖKAST GmbH in Nürnberg is now an official Metcal distributor.
Mycronic to ship SLX mask writer to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment says that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an unnamed – new – customer in Asia.
Skeleton’s supercapacitors to power CAF’s new metro units Supercapacitor specialist Skeleton Technologies says that it will supply supercapacitors to the metro units that the Spanish manufacturer CAF will provide to the city of Granada, Spain.
Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan Updated: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taitung in the southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, local time, reports the Central Weather Bureau (CBW), the country's seismological center.
EPC opens new motor drive center of excellence EPC has opened a new design application center near Turin, Italy, to focus on growing motor drive applications based on GaN technology in the e-mobility, robotics, drones, and industrial automation markets.
Murata to set up a new materials joint venture Murata Manufacturing, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha and Fuji Titanium Industry – a wholly owned subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha – have signed a basic agreement to establish a joint venture to manufacture barium titanate for use in multilayer ceramic capacitors and other products.
Digi-Key enters distribution deal with Schneider Electric Digi-Key Electronics has secured a distribution agreement in North America with Schneider Electric. As a result of this partnership, Digi-Key now offers a selection of Schneider Electric's power, automation and control, and sensor products.Load more news