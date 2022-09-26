© Intel

As previously reported by Evertiq, Intel's investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the company last March to invest as much as EUR 80 billion over the next decade as it seeks to increase capacity across Europe.

Back in March Intel said that the new, future, Italian site would focus on back-end activities (i.e. testing and packaging integrated circuits). To realise this the company said it would invest EUR 4.5 billion and create around 1,500 jobs directly.

According to Reuters the company and the Italian government detailed a comprehensive agreement in early September – but that it would wait for public announcement due to the Italian election, citing information from two unnamed sources with insight into the matter.

According to the information obtained by Reuters, Vigasio has been named the preferred option from a shortlist of two sites. One of the main reasons is said to be the connection to Germany and more specifically with the city of Magdeburg, where Intel is building two factories

Intel declined to comment when approached by Reuters, stating that negotiations are ongoing and confidential.

