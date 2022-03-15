Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Intel Corporation Components | March 15, 2022

Intel to invest €33 billion in R&D and manufacturing in EU

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

The US chipmaker says that it will make an initial investment of over EUR 33 billion for R&D and manufacturing in the EU. The investments will span France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Evertiq has previously reported about Intel's major plans regarding production in Europe. During a keynote at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that the company could invest as much as EUR 80 billion in Europe over the next decade to boost chip capacity.

Today he provided further information to that statement. Intel has now officially announced the first phase of its plans to invest as much as EUR 80 billion in the EU over the coming decade. The initial investment of EUR 33 billion will cover both R&D and manufacturing in the EU.

In a press release the company details that this includes plans to invest an initial 17 billion euros into a ”leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site” in Germany, to create a new R&D and design hub in France, and to invest in R&D, manufacturing and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain. 

“Our planned investments are a major step both for Intel and for Europe. The EU Chips Act will empower private companies and governments to work together to drastically advance Europe’s position in the semiconductor sector. This broad initiative will boost Europe’s R&D innovation and bring leading-edge manufacturing to the region for the benefit of our customers and partners around the world. We are committed to playing an essential role in shaping Europe’s digital future for decades to come,” says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, in the press release. 

The company says that the investment program is centered around ”balancing the global semiconductor supply chain with a major expansion of Intel’s production capacities in Europe”. In the initial phase, Intel plans to develop two first-of-their-kind semiconductor fabs in Magdeburg, Germany.

Planning is suppose to start immediately and construction expected to begin in the first half of 2023 with production currently planned to come online in 2027 — pending European Commission approval. These new fabs are expected to deliver chips using Intel’s Angstrom-era transistor technologies.

With the initial EUR 17 billion investment, the company says that it will create 3,000 permanent jobs at Intel, and tens of thousands of additional jobs across suppliers and partners. Intel plans to refer to the new site as the ”Silicon Junction” – as it will function as connection point for other centers of innovation and manufacturing.

At the same time, Intel will continue to invest in its Leixlip, Ireland, expansion project. The US chipmaker says that it will spend an additional EUR 12 billion to double the manufacturing space to bring Intel 4 process technology to Europe and expand foundry services.

In addition, Intel says in the press release that it has entered into negotiations in Italy to enable back-end manufacturing facility. With a potential investment of up to EUR 4.5 billion, this factory would create approximately 1,500 Intel jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across suppliers and partners. If all the puzzle pieces fall into place, operations at the Italian site are expected to start between 2025 and 2027. 

In total, Intel plans to spend more than EUR 33 billion to beef up its presence and manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

What about R&D?

Intel is not done with its major news for Europe. The company says that it intends to make France its European headquarters for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) design capabilities. Around Plateau de Saclay, France, Intel plans to build its new European R&D hub, which will see the creation of 1,000 new jobs, with 450 jobs available by the end of 2024. 

But there are more good news for France as Intel plans to establish its main European foundry design center in the country. However, the company did not provide any further details regarding this.

In Gdansk, Poland, Intel plans to increase its lab space by 50% with a focus on developing solutions in the fields of deep neural networks, audio, graphics, data center and cloud computing. This expansion is expected to be completed in 2023.

In Spain, the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and Intel have – for the past decade – been collaborating on exascale architecture. Now, focus lies on developing zettascale architecture for the next decade. The supercomputing center and Intel plan to establish joint labs in Barcelona to advance computing, the press release continues.

Wolfspeed invests in new tools to ramp 200mm production Aixtron says that Wolfspeed will deploy the company's 200mm Planetary Reactor technology in the manufacturing of SiC based MOSFET and Schottky diode power devices at its production facilities.
NI completes acquisition of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH NI has officially closed the purchase of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH, the electronic vehicle systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger electronic GmbH.
Rohm to increase capacity in Malaysia Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Rohm is expanding its electronic components facility in Kelantan, Malaysia with a total investment of MYR 910 million (EUR 197 million).
ASM acquires US supplier of RF matching sub-systems ASM International announces that it has acquired Reno Sub-Systems Inc. (Reno), a supplier of RF matching sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Ad
Another mask writer from Sweden goes to Asia Mycronic announces that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing, but unnamed, customer in Asia.
Ad
We need all to develop strategies to reduce obsolescence-related risks You can’t ignore obsolescence management if you want more safety and sustainability in your supply chains. Our constant need to keep innovating is leading to a quicker discontinuation of components – which means that an action plan needs to be in place.
Holt Integrated Circuits invests in Odyssey lead tinning System Holt Integrated Circuits has finaliaed the purchase of a Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1325 robotic hot solder dip component lead tinning machine from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.
From a distributors point of view – Arrow Electronics The current ongoing shortage of semiconductors has led to operations becoming more and more complex – and these supply issues are expected to continue through 2022. This have of course meant more business for suppliers and distributors – but a continued shortage on the customer side are two sides of the same coin.
Soitec to expand its manufacturing footprint in France Soitec is looking to expand its manufacturing footprint in Bernin, France to be ready to produce high volume SiC semiconductor wafers for electric vehicles and industrial markets and increase its SOI capabilities.
Farnell drives record revenues as Avnet reports Q2 results Avnet second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results show record revenues of USD 5.4 billion, up 24.9% YoY and 5.8% QoQ. These results were supported by the performance from the Farnell business with sales increasing 35.3% YoY to USD 441 million.
Applied Engineering's Malaysian venture to go live in April Applied Engineering Technology (M), also known as AETM, has held a grand opening ceremony for its new manufacturing plant in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang in Malaysia.
BrainChip expands its reach with new sales partnerships The producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP says that it has established new sales partnerships in Europe and Israel as the company expands the reach of its Akida neuromorphic computing platforms.
Siltronic plans to invest €1.1 billion in 2022 The German manufacturer of silicon wafers, closed the fiscal year of 2021 with sales of EUR 1.4 billion, an increase of 16% from the previous year. Going into 2022 the company has big investment plans.
Recruitment issues delays TSMC’s US expansion The company’s US fab is reportedly struggling with delays due to a shortage of qualified and experienced workers and the ongoing pandemic.
From Xilinx to Applied Materials – Brice Hill joins as CFO Semiconductor industry veteran, Brice Hill, has joined Applied Materals as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
From a distributors point of view – Digi-Key Electronics Resilience and flexibility. Two words to sum up our industry's ability to ”roll with the punches”, to adapt and to overcome challenges. One specific part of our industry has however had the need to quickly strategies to tackle the shortage of components – the distributors.
New jobs to follow MBO at electronics specialist Easby Group NVM Private Equity has backed UK specialist electronics company, Easby Group – comprising of Easby Electronics Limited and Delta Impact Limited – in a management buyout (MBO) worth GBP 24 million.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory across the Atlantic Specialty memory company Neumonda is expanding the reach of it Intelligent Memory (IM) subsidiary into the Americas. The company is joined by industry veteran as it builds upon its footprint.
Nvidia acquires Israeli storage specialist Excelero, a Tel Aviv-based provider of high-performance software-defined storage, is now a part of Nvidia.
Murata start construction of new MLCC production building Izumo Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will start the construction of a new production building at its Iwami Plant (Hane) in March 2022.
Tata Elxsi and Renesas team up on EV innovation center Indian technology company Tata Elxsi has teamed up with Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas, to establish a design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles.
Riber to deliver new production machine to Asian client
UCT to create 100 new jobs with Irish expansion The supplier to the semiconductor industry says that it is establishing an Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre (ATCC) in Cavan, Ireland. A move which will create 100 new jobs when fully up and running.
Avnet to set up innovation lab to nurture new tech talent Avnet is teaming up with Vietnam's Nha Trang University (NTU. For a period of three years, Avnet will share industry knowledge with NTU students through the set up of an Innovation Lab, where it will help fostering Vietnam’s next generation tech talents in the IoT and telecommunications space.
II-VI to expand SiC capacity in Pennsylvania and Sweden II‐VI Incorporated says that the company is accelerating its investment in 150 mm and 200 mm SiC substrate and epitaxial wafer manufacturing with large-scale factory expansions in Easton, Pennsylvania, and Kista, Sweden.
Edwards invests support North American semiconductor growth Edwards, a developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products targeting among other industries the semiconductor market, says it is investing in a new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona.
Load more news
March 10 2022 4:31 pm V20.3.1-2