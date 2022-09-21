Mycronic to ship SLX mask writer to Asian customer
The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment says that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an unnamed – new – customer in Asia.
The order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2023.
Mycronic states in a press release that the SLX laser mask writer meets the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75% of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“It is gratifying to engage with a new customer. SLX’s modern design, performance, productivity and reliability combined with lower energy consumption, makes it an attractive solution for customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in the press release.
