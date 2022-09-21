© mycronic

The order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

Mycronic states in a press release that the SLX laser mask writer meets the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75% of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.