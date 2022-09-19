© joegough dreamstime.com

© Central Weather Bureau (CBW)

According to a report by Reuters, citing the Taiwanese fire department, 146 people have been injured during the quake and one life has been lost. The initial quake in Taitung was followed by a 6.4. magnitude aftershock.

As of writing, no damage to the semiconductor hubs in Tainan and Kaohsiung has been reported.

Evertiq has reached out to several semiconductor companies with operations on the island for an update.

TSMC told Evertiq in an emailed statement that some of its staff were evacuated from the cleanroom at TSMC’s southern Taiwan campus when the earthquake occurred. The company says that they quickly resumed work after confirming there were no safety concerns.

TSMC continues to state that no damage has been recorded to either its building or infrastructure. The company says that it does not expect any significant impact on its operation.

Micron stated in an email response to Evertiq's questions that, based on its current assessments, the company has determined that there was no significant impact to its team members, facilities, systems or supply chain as a result of the earthquakes.