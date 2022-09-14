Rutronik expands its presence in China
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente is expanding its presence in China with a new warehouse facility in Shanghai. At the same time, the company is also making a push adding more field application engineering and technical support in the country.
With the new warehouse in Shanghai – and the existing ones in Hong Kong and Singapore – Rutronik now has three key warehouse facilities in Asia to address sectors such as automotive, medical and IoT.
The company has also opened a new office in Xiamen, which is one of six Rutronik subsidiaries in China to provide technical, sales support, field application engineering activities, and related customer services.
"The establishment of our facility in Shanghai is an important part of our strategy for regionalization, and it has been put in place to improve responsiveness, to optimize efficiency, and to benefit our customers in China. Importantly, the Shanghai facility offers local currency settlement, streamlining and simplifying operations and business for our domestic customers in China," said Michael Heinrich, General Manager Asia Rutronik, in a press release.
