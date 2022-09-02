© kritchanut dreamstime.com

This acquisition brings together Heyday’s isolated gate drivers and Allegro’s market leading isolated current sensors to enable some of the smallest high-voltage and high-efficiency power systems available on the market today. Additionally, this acquisition is expected to increase Allegro’s addressable market for electric vehicles (xEV), solar inverters, datacenter and 5G power supplies, and broad-market industrial applications.

Heyday is a privately held company specialising in compact, fully integrated isolated gate drivers that enable energy conversion in high-voltage gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductor designs.

“The demand for simplified power management is increasing across the board, and high-voltage isolated gate drivers are fundamental for enabling technology for the future of high-efficiency power system designs,” said Joe Duigan, Senior Director, Engineering and Business Development, in a press release. “Together with Allegro’s market leading current sensors and Heyday’s isolated gate drivers we will be able to power the increasingly popular GaN and SiC MOSFET driven systems.”