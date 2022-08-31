Embedded | August 31, 2022
TULA Solution handles distribution of PEAK-System products in Vietnam
PEAK-System, a manufacturer and supplier of hardware, software, and services around CAN (FD), CANopen, and LIN, expands the list of its trading partners with the Vietnamese company TULA Solution Co., Ltd.
TULA Solution is a distributor of electronic components and instruments in Vietnam. From its headquarters in Hanoi, the company primarily supplies the electronics industry, especially in the embedded systems and communications sectors.
SMIC to invest $7.5 billion to expand production in Tianjin The Chinese semiconductor foundry has signed a framework agreement for a 12-inch wafer production line in Tianjin with registered capital of USD 5 billion and planned investment of USD 7.5 billion.
Micron mulls new chip factory in Texas Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology is considering an expansion to Texas – more precisely building a new manufacturing facility in the small town of Lockhart.
President Biden signs executive order on the implementation of the CHIPS Act US president Joe Biden has officially signed an executive order on the implementation of the CHIPS Act – a USD 52.7 billion semiconductor manufacturing subsidy and research law.
SK Siltron’s new US wafer fab to be completed next month The South Korean company is expecting to complete its new silicon carbide (SiC) wafer factory in Bay County, Michigan, next month.
DuPont to expand semiconductor materials production in US DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, has chosen Glasgow, Delaware, for a USD 50 million expansion in response to growing industry demand.
Meyer Burger secures silicon wafers for its solar cells Meyer Burger says that it has signed a binding supply agreement for silicon wafers with the Norwegian manufacturer Norwegian Crystals.
Henkel Korea inaugurates Songdo Plant Henkel Korea has completed its Songdo Plant within the Songdo High-tech Industrial Cluster in Incheon, which will become the Asia-Pacific production hub for high-impact electronics solutions of the Adhesive Technologies business unit.
II-VI extends CEO contract with Dr. Chuck Mattera II-VI Incorporated's board of directors has unanimously agreed to extend Dr. Vincent D. “Chuck” Mattera, Jr.’s, contract as CEO until August 1, 2030.
Intel & Brookfield to co-invest $30B in Arizona chip fabs The US chipmaker has signed an agreement with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management to jointly fund up to USD 30 billion for Intel's chip fabs in Arizona.
Infineon signs supply agreement with II-VI Infineon Technologies and II-VI Incorporated have signed a multi-year supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) wafers.
ST expects to be running at full speed until 2023 Updated: As the semiconductor manufacturer’s backlog is filled by auto and smartphone industries, ST anticipates that its facilities will operate at full capacity well into 2023, leading the company to raise its 2022 projection and set up additional production lines.
GlobalFoundries to triple its capacity in Europe A combination of GF’s expansion in Dresden, Germany, and the plans to create a new, jointly-operated 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility with ST Microelectronics in Crolles, France, will significantly increase the company’s capacity in the coming years.
Henkel opens application engineering centre in China Henkel has officially opened its South China Application Engineering Centre (SCAEC) in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.
Microchip to develop spaceflight processor for NASA NASA chooses Microchip Technology to develop the next-generation space-qualified compute processor platform to boost the performance of space computers.
Merck expands – acquire the chemical business of Mecaro Merck says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the chemical business of Mecaro Co. Ltd. (Mecaro), a South Korean manufacturer of heater blocks and chemical precursors for semiconductors.
Green light for Semikron and Danfoss Silicon Power Semikron and Danfoss Silicon Power are joining forces to establish a strong partner in power electronics. On August 22, less than five months after the companies first announced the plans, a new player in power semiconductor modules started doing business as Semikron Danfoss.
Kyocera to boost MLCC production with new plant Kyocera says will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of MLCCs and strengthen engineering development capabilities.
Samsung breaks ground on new semiconductor R&D complex The South Korean electronics giant says it will invest KRW 20 trillion (EUR 14.9 billion) by 2028 to build a new advanced research and development complex in Giheung, South Korea.
Heico Corp. acquires aircraft antenna company Heico Corporation says that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired all of the stock of Sensor Systems, Inc. (Sensor) for a combination of cash and approximately 575,000 Heico shares.
Digi-Key opens Product Distribution Center expansion Digi-Key Electronics has cut the ribbon, celebrating the opening of its Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe), expanding the company's headquarters' footprint by 2.2 million square feet for a combined total of more than 3 million square feet.
II-VI closes $100 million contract to supply Tianyu Tanyu Semiconductor, a Chinese SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturer, has signed a long-term supply contract with II-VI, with upfront payments, to secure 150 mm SiC substrate capacity that will meet its demand through calendar year 2023.
Foundry capacity utilisation may drop to 80% by end of 2023 Researchers at Gartner expects that, from the second quarter of this year, foundry capacity utilisation will decrease quarter by quarter, primarily because of the ongoing expansion of new capacity as well as the decline in consumer demand.
Vishay invest €300 million to expand German production The US semiconductor manufacturer is planning to expand its production in the city of Itzehoe northwest of Hamburg. The company will start building a new 300mm fab on a three-hectare property next year.
MKS Instruments completes its acquisition Atotech MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Atotech for approximately USD 4.4 billion in cash and MKS common stock.
New CFO joins Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics has named Rajesh (Raj) K. Agrawal as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 6, 2022.