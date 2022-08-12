© onsemi

onsemi says in a press release that the expansion gives the company full control of its silicon carbide manufacturing supply chain, starting with the sourcing of silicon carbide powder and graphite raw material to the delivery of fully packaged SiC devices. Due to this, onsemi says it can provide its customers with the assurance of supply required to meet rapidly growing demand for SiC-based solutions.

The SiC total addressable market is projected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2021 to USD 6.5 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate of 33%.

“In addition to market-leading efficiency of our products, our end-to-end vertically integrated solution in a supply-constrained environment is a compelling and differentiated competitive advantage,” says Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager Power Solutions Group at onsemi, in a press release. “We have already expanded to a second building as we increased our substrate capacity and plan to continue ramping, allowing us to source our own cutting-edge SiC wafers for customer products.”