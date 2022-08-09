© globalfoundries

Following the recent passage of the US CHIPS and Science Act, GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm announces that they are more than doubling their existing strategic global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.

This will secure wafer supply and commitments to support US-based manufacturing through a capacity expansion at GF’s semiconductor manufacturing facility, in Malta, New York.

"With accelerating demand for 5G, Automotive and IoT applications, a robust supply chain is critical for ensuring innovation in these areas remains uninterrupted," says Dr. Roawen Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, in a press release. "Our continued collaboration with GF helps us to expand the next generation of wireless innovation as we move toward a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected."

GF has been manufacturing Qualcomm's chips for many years, reaching across its global footprint. In 2021, Qualcomm Global Trading (QGT) – a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies – was one of GF’s first customers to secure their supply with a long-term agreement covering multiple geographies and technologies. That agreement secured 22FDX capacity at GF’s Dresden facility and will now include capacity at GF’s recently announced facility in Crolles, France.

QGT has also secured capacity in GF’s 8SW radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RFSOI) technologies for Sub 6GHz 5G front-end module (FEM) which will be primarily manufactured in GF’s Singapore facilities, where site expansion plans are well underway with full ramp expected in early 2023.

This new expansion of the supply agreement specifically extends QGT’s US-based collaboration with GF in FinFET for 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, Automotive and IoT connectivity.