Business | August 03, 2022
Semtech confirms discussions with Sierra Wireless
Semtech Corporation confirms that it is engaged in advanced discussions regarding a potential transaction with Sierra Wireless at a price of USD 31 per share.
In an update, Semtech says that no assurance can be given that these discussions will continue or that it will enter into any definitive agreement regarding any transaction – or when any such transaction would or could be consummated.
Semtech says that it won't comment on the matter further unless it enters into a binding, definitive agreement.
Cyber incident at SEMIKRON The SEMIKRON Group has become a victim of a cyber-attack by a professional hacker group.
Alexander Battery and Anglia sign distribution agreement Anglia Components, a distributor of electronic components, has signed an agreement with Alexander Battery Technologies for exclusive distribution in the UK and Ireland.
MKS and Atotech deal receive China antitrust clearance MKS Instruments and Atotech have received unconditional merger approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation for MKS’ pending acquisition of Atotech.
Micron plans to invest in US memory manufacturing Micron Technology commends the passing of the “Chips and Science” legislation. The company says that this is a big step towards securing the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States and advancing American innovation and competitiveness.
Applied Materials looking to future-ready its workforce Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. has signed an MoU with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to develop and implement continuing education and training (CET) programmes for Applied Materials employees.
Kioxia & WDC to receive government subsidy for JV fab Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital Corporation say that their joint venture, the Fab7 manufacturing facility at Yokkaichi Plant, has been approved to receive up to JPY 92.9 billion (USD 699.3 million) in subsidy from the Japanese government.
Green light for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 The United States House of Representatives has passed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. A decision applauded by SEMI. The bill provides a 25% tax credit for US facilities that produce semiconductors or chipmaking equipment and USD 52 billion in funding for new semiconductor programs.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of C&K Switches Littelfuse has completed its acquisition of designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, C&K Switches.
Intel to make chips for MediaTek MediaTek will use Intel Foundry Services to manufacture new chips for a range of smart edge devices.
Indie Semiconductor opens Dresden center of excellence The center is said to be part of a company strategy to deliver local technical support for a rapidly growing base of OEM and Tier 1 automotive customers in the EMEA region.
Soitec: "We recorded our highest first quarter ever" Semiconductor materials specialist Soitec reported consolidated revenue of EUR 203 million for the first quarter of FY’23, up 12% compared with EUR 180 million during the first quarter of FY’22.
ClassOne acquires complete chip line ClassOne Equipment says it has acquired a major semiconductor fab’s complete chip manufacturing line.
SkyWater to bolster chip fabrication at Purdue SkyWater plans to open a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Discovery Park District at Purdue University to create 750 new direct jobs within five years.
Toyo Ink Group to focus on electronics materials in Shenzhen Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Tokyo-based materials manufacturer Toyo Ink Group, recently opened the Shenzhen Toyo Ink Technical Center in Shenzhen, China.
SkyWater awarded $27M option to facilitate US semiconductors The Department of Defense is funding a $27 million Other Transactional Agreement Option for SkyWater to further develop intellectual property (IP) for its 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process (RH90) FDSOI technology platform.
Missouri signs bill for multi-million chip investment Missouri Governor, Mike Parson signs house bill 3007, said to make Missouri a leader in ”innovation of advanced manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductor computer chips”.
Bosch invests further billions in chip business Bosch announces an investment of three billion euros in its semiconductor business by 2026 as part of the IPCEI on Microelectronics and Communications Technology.
Siemens to establish UK power electronics innovations hub Siemens plc has entered a strategic innovation partnership with the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult in Newport to accelerate the development of leading-edge power electronics capability.
Riverside announces sale of Abracon Private investor Riverside has sold its investment in Abracon, a Texas-based provider of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and radio frequency solutions, to Genstar Capital.
Nordic Semiconductor to acquire Mobile Semiconductor Nordic Semiconductor today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mobile Semiconductor, a privately-held U.S. company specializing in embedded memory technology for microcontrollers and Systems-on-Chip.
Silicon designer XtremeEDA acquired by Accenture Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire XtremeEDA, an Ottawa-based silicon design services company, semiconductor engineering services for clients seeking custom silicon solutions.
ASML facing US pressure on equipment deliveries to China Dutch manufacturer of semiconductor equipment, ASML is reportedly facing pressure from the US, said to be pushing the company to stop selling its lithography gear to China.
New Welsh multi-million innovation hub "open for business" Cardiff-based Translational Research Hub - home to research institutes such as the Institute for Compound Semiconductors - is said to bring industrial partners alongside researchers to design, develop and test new cleaner, greener products and processes.
Fraunhofer IAF expands semiconductor research infrastructure Two new research buildings provide researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF with facilities to continue developing technologies based on compound semiconductors.Load more news