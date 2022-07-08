© Nordic Semiconductor

Mobile Semiconductor has long provided the RAM memory used in all of Nordic’s wireless IoT devices including its nRF52 and nRF53 Series Bluetooth SoCs and nRF91 Series cellular IoT SiPs, a press release reads.

We are very excited to bring on-board this world class team, recognized as an industry leader in optimized, low voltage embedded SRAM designs, says Nordic CTO/EVP R&D and Strategy, Svein-Egil Nielsen, in the press release. A team we know intimately from years of working together. And in terms of the technology, Mobile Semiconductor’s SRAM has been a key differentiator in our Bluetooth and cellular IoT product ranges. As such, when the opportunity to bring this critical expertise in-house arose, it was a no-brainer to proceed and make this latest acquisition.

As the technology becomes more advanced, customers benefit from the resources larger companies have to continuously invest in R&D, said Cameron Fisher, CEO at Mobile Semiconductor, in the press release. We believe Mobile Semiconductor has grown as far as it can as a private company and now needs a company like Nordic Semiconductor to take our memory architectures to the next level. Nordic Semiconductor’s leadership in providing low power and low leakage devices is the perfect match for Mobile Semiconductor and this acquisition extends our technology’s reach.

The acquisition is expected to close during Q3 2022 pending U.S. government approval.