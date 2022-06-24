© Arrow

In an emailed statement to Evertiq, Arrow says that the new PDC provides the company with 90,000 square metres of space for its operations. The new facility will also provide additional capacity for business growth opportunities.

Compared to the previous facilities that the PDC now replaces – what are the main benefits?

“Arrow is investing in the latest logistics technology and infrastructure that benefit customers, suppliers and Arrow. The new facility is providing additional capacity for business growth. Arrow previously had two distribution centers in Venlo and the two will be consolidated into the new Venlo facility. The new PDC has the latest innovations the world of logistics has to offer, our teams will be well positioned to provide excellent service to customers,” the company writes in the statement.

The PDC will function as a key hub serving all customers of Arrow’s electronics components business in Europe.