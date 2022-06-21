© Arrow

This new centre – situated on the Dutch border with Germany – is one of the company’s largest warehouses worldwide and replaces the existing facilities in the region – and also provides increased capacity for future growth.

The company says in an update that it has invested in the latest logistics technology and infrastructure to help customers and suppliers achieve better time-to-market, as well as quality and service enhancements.

“We are excited to embark on this new facility in Europe,” says Chuck Kostalnick, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, Arrow Electronics, in the press release. “Arrow is committed to the Venlo area and our team of highly skilled employees in the region. This project gives us the opportunity to develop the already excellent services offered to our customers and suppliers, support Arrow’s business growth in various segments, enhance the working conditions for our team, and provide the flexibility to adapt according to future needs.”

The PDC will support a range of technologies that the company offers in EMEA; this includes semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components and connectors, embedded solutions and component programming.