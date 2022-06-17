© Ericsson

The Ericsson Distribution Center in Malaysia is responsible for the management of hardware inventory and spare parts in the Asia Pacific region. The center manages an inventory of new and serviced equipment as well as inventory replenishment, receiving equipment from other countries and delivering serviced equipment.

The new distribution facility will complement the Maintenance and Support Center in Malaysia, which will allow Ericsson to improve delivery of support services to customers in the Asia Pacific region,

“Malaysia is a very strategic location for Ericsson and the new distribution facility strengthens our commitment here, while creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities for Malaysians, says David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh,” in a press release.

Hägerbro says that the capability to respond, deliver quickly and ensure minimal downtime for mobile network operators and end users places Malaysia in a very strategic position to serve the telecommunications industry.

“This is especially critical as countries in the region begin accelerating their 5G commercial rollouts while also strengthening their 4G deployment.”

The 68,000 square feet distribution center is located at the Cainiao Aeropolis Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) Hub at KLIA’s Cargo Village.