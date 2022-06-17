Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Ericsson Business | June 17, 2022

Ericsson boosts distribution center in Malaysia

Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has commissioned a new facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) that will expand its regional distribution capacity and role of Malaysia in the company.

The Ericsson Distribution Center in Malaysia is responsible for the management of hardware inventory and spare parts in the Asia Pacific region. The center manages an inventory of new and serviced equipment as well as inventory replenishment, receiving equipment from other countries and delivering serviced equipment.

The new distribution facility will complement the Maintenance and Support Center in Malaysia, which will allow Ericsson to improve delivery of support services to customers in the Asia Pacific region,

“Malaysia is a very strategic location for Ericsson and the new distribution facility strengthens our commitment here, while creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities for Malaysians, says David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh,” in a press release. 

Hägerbro says that the capability to respond, deliver quickly and ensure minimal downtime for mobile network operators and end users places Malaysia in a very strategic position to serve the telecommunications industry.

“This is especially critical as countries in the region begin accelerating their 5G commercial rollouts while also strengthening their 4G deployment.”

The 68,000  square feet distribution center is located at the Cainiao Aeropolis Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) Hub at KLIA’s Cargo Village.

Arduino finds backing among giants Open-source company, Arduino, plans to expand its portfolio of hardware, software, connectivity and developer tools for professionals. To reach its goals the company launched a Series B financing round, raising USD 32 million from the likes of Bosch, Renesas and ARM.
Farnell expands Toshiba portfolio to support design engineers The global distributor says that it has strengthened its global partnership with Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (Toshiba), resulting in a significant product line expansion and increased stock holding.
SK hynix pick Lam solution to enhance DRAM production SK hynix has selected Lam Research's dry resist fabrication technology as a development tool for two key process steps in the production of advanced DRAM chips.
Altair expands and acquires Concept Engineering Computational science and artificial intelligence company, Altair, has acquired Concept Engineering, a provider of electronic system visualization software.
Ad
Infineon liquidating its entity in Russia One hundred days after the start of the war, Infineon Technologies reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The company states that it made the decision to liquidate its entity in Russia in March already, which is currently being executed.
Ad
Newport Wafer Fab deal called-in for national security assessment The acquisition of the UK’s UK's biggest chip plant – Newport Wafer Fab – has been called in for a full national security assessment.
Soitec reports record revenues for 2022 The French designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials report that its revenue for the full fiscal year of 2022 reached a new all-time record of EUR 863 million.
Atlas Copco acquires provider of semiconductor subfab solutions Swedish Atlas Copco has acquired Qolibri Inc., a company that provides proprietary technologies for semiconductor subfab operations.
Micron plans recruitment spree in Taiwan The US DRAM specialist is reportedly planning to add some 2,000 employees and set up a research and development corridor in Taiwan.
TE Connectivity acquires Kemtron TE advances its capabilities in electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference shielding via the acquisition of UK-based Kemtron, including its French subsidiary Kemtron Sarl.
LG Innotek to acquire former LG solar factory During an LG Innotek board meeting it was decided that the company would take over the LG Electronics A3 factory in Gumi, South Korea.
Digi-Key names new VP of global business development Digi-Key Electronics has hired Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company's worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.
Rohm opens a new Global Application Centre (GAC) in India The designer and manufacturer of ICs, semiconductors, and other electronic components, has recently opened its latest Global Application Centre (GAC) in Bagmane Tech Park in India.
Murata set to expand with new production building in Vietnam Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Da Nang, Vietnam), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will start construction on a new production building in June 2022.
ST continues to grow in Morocco – opens new clean room STMicroelectronics has officially opened its new clean room – dedicated to silicon carbide products – at its location in Bouskoura, Morocco.
An unavoidable issue getting too little attention Obsolescence is unavoidable, it can happen at any stage of the supply chain, and if there are no tools or strategies to handle it in place – it can be very costly.
Kaohsiung flexes and aims for semiconductor dominance The Taiwanese city is looking to become the world's highest-valued semiconductor industry cluster.
SK hynix to supply industry's first HBM3 DRAM to Nvidia South Korean SK hynix says that it ha started mass production of HBM3 DRAM. Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples
Renesas to acquire Reality AI The Japanese semiconductor company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reality Analytics, Inc. (Reality AI), a provider of embedded AI solutions, in an all-cash transaction.
TSMC's making progress in Arizona fab Back in June of 2021, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC broke ground on its 5-nanometer semiconductor fab in Phoenix Arizona. In an update the company now states that it is on track with the construction and looking to start operations in 2024.
iNRCORE acquires Vanguard Electronics iNRCORE, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, has acquired Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for demanding applications.
Kioxia completes acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Memory solutions specialist Kioxia has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation.
onsemi’s South Portland wafer fab is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (SPFAB).
Skeleton inks €11.6 million contract with North American company Supercapacitor energy storage specialist, Skeleton Technologies, and Canadian equipment distributor Class8 Energy, have signed a EUR 11.6 million contract to supply supercapacitor modules to the North American trucking and retail industry.
Micron Ventures to invest $200 million in deep tech startups Micron Technology says that its venture capital team, Micron Ventures, will be investing USD 200 million in deep tech startups with its Fund II.
The secondary semiconductor equipment market is growing Moov’s marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment has surpassed USD 3 billion in active listings for pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment, all while the semiconductor industry faces equipment shortages.
Load more news
June 16 2022 10:25 am V20.6.0-1