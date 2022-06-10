© TE Connectivity / Kemtron

“The acquisition of Kemtron by TE connectivity will ensure the future of the company and its staff and with the backing of such a global leader in the electronics industry we will be able to develop innovative new products and materials to meet the growing demands of our customers,” says David Wall Chairman of Kemtron in a press release.

Kemtron has been operating in the field of RFI/EMI shielding since 1980. Today the company works with customers in more than 35 countries around the world markets through a network of fully-qualified agents and distributors.

The company operates out of a fully-equipped manufacturing and warehouse facility located in Essex, UK where Kemtron produces both short-run bespoke solutions as well as standard products in volume.

The acquisition of Kemtron strengthens TE’s capabilities and design solutions for customers needing to meet EMC legislation and RFI/EMI shielding demands in traditional markets – and also in the growing sectors of EVs, 5G, IoT and renewable energy.

“I am excited to welcome Kemtron Ltd. to TE,” said Nick Jones, vice president and general manager of TE’s Performance Materials business. “Combining TE’s expertise in heat shrink tubing, manufacturing scale and distribution with Kemtron Ltd.’s reputation for providing quality and market-leading EMI/RFI solutions, we can significantly enhance the value we bring to our customers. The resulting expansion of our advanced materials science and engineering capabilities marks an important milestone in our strategic vision to expand in these critical EMC shielding and sealing markets.”

No details regarding the purchasing price have been made public.