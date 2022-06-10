Digi-Key names new VP of global business development
Digi-Key Electronics has hired Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company's worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.
Slater joins Digi-Key with more than 25 years of sales, management and business experience. Prior to joining the company, he served as the president of E-Switch Inc., where he was responsible for the company's global sales across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Slater also previously served as a general manager at Arrow Electronics.
"We are excited to have Mike join Digi-Key's collaborative team culture and share his leadership and expertise in the electronic components market," says Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key, in a press release. "Mike's deep background in sales strategy and management aligns with our strategic growth initiatives as we continue to expand our markets around the globe and redefine what it means to be a high service distributor."