© Invest Kaohsiung Business | June 09, 2022

Kaohsiung flexes and aims for semiconductor dominance

The Taiwanese city is looking to become the world's highest-valued semiconductor industry cluster.

When Kaohsiung City’s mayor Chen Chi-mai officially took office, he laid out the policy priorities of his administration, which includes accelerating industrial transformation and boosting employment, investing up to NTD 498.1 billion (EUR 15.7 billion) as of April 2022.

The move has attracted companies such as semiconductor giant TSMC, WIN Semiconductors Corp., Merck Group, and others, to invest in major projects with an aim to connect the Southern Taiwan Science Park, Ciaotou Science and Technology Park, Renwu Industrial Park, and Nanzih Technology Industrial Park to form a semiconductor corridor.

The city government predicts that he arrival of TSMC will bring more job opportunities for research and development as well as design talents, and the semiconductor industry chain will gradually take shape within 5 years. The overall investment is set create more than 45,000 jobs in five years, a press release from Invest Kaohsiung reads.

Nanzih Technology Industrial Park is situated on the site of the former Kaohsiung Refinery owned by the CPC Corporation. The factory site passed the city’s environmental impact assessment in April this year, and a plant construction license has been granted to TSMC in May. The construction of TSMC’s new factory in the industrial park is scheduled to start in June. The project is expected to create 1,500 jobs and NTD 157.6 billion (EUR 4.98 billion) in annual production value when it begins operations in July 2023.

Besides obvious resources such as land, water, and electricity, talent cultivation is a key factor for success in the semiconductor industry. This is why the Kaohsiung city government has joined forces with the Academy of Innovative Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing of National Cheng Kung University, to offer training courses in five major professional fields such as chip design and semiconductor manufacturing. In addition, the National Sun Yat-sen University has also been approved to establish the College of Semiconductor and Advanced Technology Research. Besides that, the Institute of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging and Testing and the Institute of Precision Electronic Components have started to recruit students to fulfill the needs of the semiconductor industry.

