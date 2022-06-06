Ad
© On Semiconductor - for illustrative purposes Business | June 06, 2022

onsemi’s South Portland wafer fab is now in Diodes hands

Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (SPFAB).

As previously reported by Evertiq, Diodes aims to integrate the South Portland facility and fab operations, including the transfer of SPFAB employees to Diodes. The company will also continue to manufacture onsemi’s products from SPFAB – as part of a multi-year wafer supply agreement – as onsemi completes the transferring of this production into its other wafer fabs.

“We are pleased to successfully complete this transaction, which aligns with our strategic objective for significant revenue and gross profit dollar growth over the next several years,” says Diodes’ chairman, president and chief executive officer, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, in a press release. “First, I would like to welcome SPFAB employees to the Diodes’ family. The team’s exceptional engineering capabilities and skills will support our technical and operational performance expectations.”

The CEO continues to state that SPFAB provides additional 200mm wafer fab capacity for analog products which will allow the company to accelerate its growth initiatives in the automotive and industrial end markets. 

“This US-based facility, together with our existing facilities in Asia and Europe, further enhances our global manufacturing footprint and greatly increases Diodes’ internal capacity and competitive advantage in this supply constrained environment, while also supporting our future long-term growth. With the transaction now closed, we aim to aggressively ramp new wafer fab processes and capabilities at SPFAB in alignment with Diodes’ strategic growth plan.”

onsemi got their hands on the fab when the company acquired Fairchild Semiconductor back in 2016. The South Portland location is a 200mm wafer fab with 85,000 square feet of clean room space. The production utilises 0.18um to 1.5um process technology for the production of Analog CMOS, BCDMOS, Bipolar, SiC EPI.

Diodes says that it plans to utilise the facility to qualify and manufacture CMOS and BiCMOS processes to support multiple analog product lines including power management ICs, signal chain and standard products as well as several high performance discrete product lines.

