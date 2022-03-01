© On Semiconductor - for illustrative purposes

Diodes plans to expand on its 200mm wafer fab capacity in support of its analog product growth. The South Portland Facility (SPFAB), together with Diodes’ existing wafer fabrication facilities in Asia and Europe, will further enhance Diodes’ global manufacturing operations. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

“The proposed acquisition of the South Portland Facility aligns well with our strategic objective for significant revenue and profit dollar growth over the next several years,” says Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, chairman, president, and CEO of Diodes in a press release. “The team’s exceptional engineering capabilities and skills will support our technical and operational performance expectations and are a welcomed addition to the Diodes’ family. Moreover, adding SPFAB to our manufacturing footprint will allow Diodes to support increasing customer demand through expanded capacity and internal manufacturing flexibility, further strengthening Diodes’ competitive advantage in this supply constrained environment. We are very enthusiastic about this acquisition and its value to Diodes’ future technology roadmap.”

Following the completion of the transaction, Diodes says it will integrate the South Portland Facility as well as its operations and employees.