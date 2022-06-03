Business | June 03, 2022
Mercury Systems awarded $25M contract for RF subsystems
Mercury Systems has received a USD 25 million contract award from an unnamed defense prime contractor for high-performance radio frequency (RF) subsystems to be integrated into an electronic warfare application.
The order was received during the company's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.
“This award showcases precisely the type of cost-effective commercial technology leverage that Mercury can deliver for our customers’ most important and challenging programs,” says Roger Wells, president, Mercury Microelectronics, in a press release. “Our track record of successfully transitioning complex RF and microwave subsystems to production coupled with our reputation for speed to market, affordability and technical competency were important factors in Mercury being chosen by our customer for this program.”
ASML to invest $200 million to expand Connecticut facility The Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer is planning to invest USD 200 million to expand the company's facility in Wilton, Connecticut.
RFMW acquires Spantech Technology Solutions The specialist distributor of RF and microwave products is acquiring Spantech Technology Solutions S.L.U. based is Málaga, Spain.
Infineon and pmd develop 3D depth-sensing for Magic Leap 2 Later this year, AR company Magic Leap is expected to introduce its newest AR device, the Magic Leap 2. One of the key features of Magic Leap 2 is the 3D indirect-Time-of-Flight (iToF) depth sensing technology that was co-developed by Infineon Technologies.
Samsung and Red Hat team up on next-gen memory software Samsung Electronics and Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, have entered into a collaboration to develop software technologies for next-generation memory solutions.
Ericsson to hire 250 at its Irish R&D centre 250 roles to be added over the next three years with a focus on cloud native software developers, engineers and architects at all career stages.
SEMI Europe urges for swift adoption of European Chips Act “Speedy adoption of the European Chips Act will significantly accelerate Europe’s work to attract investments to build up chip manufacturing capacity and R&D,” says Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe.
SiPearl team up with Nvidia SiPearl says it's teaming up with Nvidia in a collaboration to provide a joint offering combining SiPearl HPC microprocessors with Nvidia's accelerated computing and networking portfolio.
Navitas Semiconductor appoints new CFO GaN power IC specialist Navitas Semiconductor, has appointed Ron Shelton as Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer. At the same time, interim CFO, Todd Glickman, will continue in his role as SVP of Finance.
AMD expands data center solutions capabilities with Pensando AMD has completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems in a transaction valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion.
GaN Systems launches North American expansion GaN Systems intends to grow the company’s North America presence with a threefold increase in its Ottawa headquarters operation, the opening of a design center in Dallas, Texas and a growing footprint across the US and Europe.
L&T Technology Services opens Polish engineering R&D centre L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D Centre in Poland to provide Embedded and Digital Solutions to Clients.
Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion Semiconductor design company Broadcom Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding shares in VMware, in a transaction that values the enterprise software company at approximately USD 61 billion.
GlobalFoundries launches GF Labs At its annual GF Technology Summit (GTS), GlobalFoundries announced the launch of GF Labs, a new program that extends the development horizon of differentiated semiconductor technology.
Sunway partners with BMF to develop next-gen antennas Sunway Communication has partnered with Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) to develop next generation antennas. The companies have opened a joint development lab in San Diego, California.
InnovationLab acquires flexible printed battery technology from Evonik German printed electronics specialist, InnovationLab, has acquired the TAeTTOOz printable battery technology from Evonik.
Motorola secures chip supply with GlobalFoundries deal The US semiconductor foundry has entered into a long-term agreement to safeguard the supply of chip solutions for Motorola Solutions' radios, which are widely used by public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise organisations.
Foxconn and Yageo JV invests in Taiwan MOSFET manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (more commonly know as Foxconn) and Yageo Group have – via their joint venture XSemi – invested NTD 2.89 billion (EUR 91.6 million) in Taiwanese MOSFET manufacturer Advanced Power Electronics Corp.
Nexperia and Kyocera to develop GaN automotive power modules Nexperia and Kyocera AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, have entered into a partnership with a focus on power components – the companies aims to jointly developing GaN applications for electric vehicles.
Intel invests $700 million in new Oregon mega lab The US chipmaker plans to invest more than USD 700 million for a 200,000 square-foot, research and development mega lab focused on data center technologies and addressing areas such as heating, cooling and water usage.
Obsolescence management cannot be an afterthought “Obsolescence has always existed. However, it usually only becomes really critical for companies when the exception mutates into the norm. And in recent years we have unfortunately experienced this unwanted development not only with semiconductor chips, but increasingly with many other components, materials and raw materials,” says IIOM President and COGD Chairman Dr Wolfgang Heinbach.
Tower record 1Q22 revenues of $421 Million, a 21% YoY Tower Semiconductor reported first quarter 2022 revenue of USD 421 million, an increase of 21% compared to USD 347 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Gallium Semiconductor opens its Nijmegen R&D center Gallium Semiconductor has officially held the grand opening of its European R&D center in a ceremony in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.
Ferrotec to add manufacturing capacity with new plant in Malaysia Ferrotec, a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, is establishing a new manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).
Skeleton targets the Polish market – teams up with ZPUE Supercapacitor specialist, Skeleton Technologies, and ZPUE, a Polish manufacturer of electrical devices for electrical power distribution utilities, have entered into a commercial agreement to provide energy storage solutions to the Polish market.Load more news