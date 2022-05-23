© Intel

At the same time, Intel introduced an open intellectual property (open IP) immersion liquid cooling solution and reference design. With the initial design proof of concept initiated in Taiwan, Intel now aims to simplify and accelerate the implementation of immersion liquid cooling solutions throughout the ecosystem globally.

“Intel’s dedication to its global partnerships is evident with these announcements today. The future of the data center and data center design is based on innovative and sustainable technologies and practices, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing every day to help make a sustainable future a reality,” says Sandra L. Rivera, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group, in a press release.

The new mega lab will be focused on areas such as immersion cooling, water usage effectiveness and heat recapture and reuse. Construction on the lab will begin this year at the Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, with opening expected in late 2023.

Additionally, the lab will qualify, test and enable Intel’s portfolio of data center products including Intel Xeon, Intel Optane, network interfaces and switch gear, Intel Agilex FPGAs, Xe architecture, Habana accelerators and future products under development.