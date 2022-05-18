© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

ERP designs and manufactures full spectrum tunable color light engines and small, smart and connected LED drivers.

“ERP brings accuracy, control, and consistency to see everything in a whole new light. People can enjoy engaging, interactive experiences with light that improves productivity, perception, and comfort. Research shows LED lighting is the most commercially viable approach to reducing energy consumption and utility costs nationally and globally. But as we introduce new products, many of our clients want to still use our older version designs and that’s where Flip Electronics comes in. Their industry-leading experience in the supply chain with obsolete and EOL parts will clearly be a customer service advantage for us,” says Laurent Jenck, VP of Business Development, in a press release.

ERP Power is the latest addition to Flip Electronics' product portfolio of manufacturing partners.

“The lighting market that ERP Power creates solutions for will now have an authorized source to help provide supply chain solutions and to avoid line shutdowns due to obsolete components. Due to the increasing pace of obsolescence, manufacturers turn to us to source obsolete electronic components and avoid counterfeit parts. We will be there to support them as an ECIA-authorized distributor,” says Jeff Ittel, EVP at Flip Electronics.