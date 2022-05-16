© TDK

TDK says it has been establishing a system to increase production volume at its existing MLCC production sites and affiliate companies since last year. However, in order to further increase the production volume of MLCCs, the company has decided to construct a new production building that enables comprehensive production, encompassing everything from materials to finished products at TDK Electronics Factories Corporation, Kitakami Factory.

With the new production building, TDK intendeds to strengthen the production of highly reliable MLCCs for electric vehicles (EV), automatic driving, and ADAS – meeting the increasing demand.

The company currently plans to start construction at the end of this fiscal year – which is March 2023 – and complete the building process in June 2024. TDK says that the increased production from this new building will enable the company to satisfy growing demand from its customers.

The construction of the new production building at the Kitakami Factory is the second project that is a part of TDK's electronic component “Monozukuri enhancement”, following the construction of a new wing at the Inakura Factory in Nikaho City, Akita Prefecture, as previously reported by Evertiq.

Once completed, the new production building in Kitakami will provide the company with a total floor space of approximately 33,000 square metres. Mass production at the new facility is currently planned to start in September 2024.