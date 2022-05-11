© STMicroelectronics

This is the result of a four-year technical collaboration between the two companies to design-in ST’s SiC power semiconductors in more compact systems. SiC is quickly becoming the automotive industry’s preferred power technology for EV traction drives – as it contributes to greater driving range and reliability. Semikron recently announced it had secured a billion-Euro contract to supply their eMPack power modules to a major German car maker, starting in 2025.

“ST’s industry-leading SiC device-manufacturing capabilities and in-depth expertise with the technology enabled us to integrate these cutting-edge semiconductors with our advanced manufacturing processes, which enhance reliability, power density, and scalability to meet the needs of the automotive industry,” says Karl-Heinz Gaubatz, Semikron's CEO and CTO. “As we now move towards volume-production, our collaboration with ST brings the assurance of a robust supply chain that gives control over quality and delivery performance.”

Engineers from ST and Semikron cooperated to integrate the STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which control power switching in the main EV traction inverter, with Semikron’s fully sintered Direct Pressed Die (DPD) assembly process. DPD enhances module performance and reliability and enables cost-effective power and voltage scaling. Leveraging the parameters of ST’s SiC MOSFETs, supplied as bare dice, Semikron says it has established 750V and 1200V eMPack platforms, addressing applications from 100kW to 750kW and battery systems from 400V to 800V.