II-VI launches new multimillion-dollar expansion in Taiwan
II‐VI Incorporated says it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.
The acute shortages of semiconductor devices in the global supply chain are driving the strong demand for refurbishment of wafer fabrication equipment. The expansion in Taiwan will effectively double II-VI’s global disk refurbishing capacity.
“The market demand for used ion implant equipment already exceeds availability by about a factor of ten, including in Asia,” says Sohail Khan, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies, in a press release. “Our 25 years of expertise and innovations in disk refurbishment enable our customers to achieve an average of 30% savings on cost of ownership over OEM service. By coming to us, customers will reduce their maintenance costs and get the most out of their ion implanter equipment from higher reliability and longer service life.”