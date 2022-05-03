© Arrow Electronics

Kerins, a nearly 15-year veteran of Arrow, served as COO since December 2020. Prior to that he served as president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business since 2014, and previously president of the North American region for that business.

Before joining Arrow in 2007, Kerins spent ten years at EMC in sales and professional services roles, as well as progressively senior roles at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting, also serving as an industrial engineer at General Motors.

“I am honored to lead this company into the future,” says Kerins in a press release. “It truly has been a privilege to work with Mike and the talented Arrow team for the past almost 15 years. I look forward to our continued focus on driving profitable growth and value creation for our shareholders, suppliers, customers, and employees.”

Kerins will join the Arrow board of directors effective following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022.